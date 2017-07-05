Mariah Carey Took Her Kids to Go Swim with Sharks

Mariah Carey is never about subtlety. We can always count on the pop diva to go big and glamorous.

And on Tuesday, the Queen of Christmas showed that she's ready to own another holiday. For this year's Independence Day festivities, Carey took her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her main squeeze, Bryan Tanaka, to swim with nurse sharks for the momentous holiday.

"Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks," Carey captioned a gallery of images on Instagram. And, in true Mariah Carey fashion, the diva wore a skintight wetsuit that she purposely zipped down to show off her ample cleavage.

She also posted a video of her and the twins snorkeling and petting a shark. "Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIpbDHHMsp/?taken-by=mariahcarey Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal. 🦈🦈🦈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Tanaka also documented the fun with some cool snaps and an underwater video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHQz-7FIj-/?taken-by=bryantanaka Today was pretty epic. 🦈🦈🦈 #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Carey will definitely be our inspiration for an epic Fourth of July celebration next year!