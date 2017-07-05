Mariah Carey Took Her Kids to Go Swim with Sharks

BY: Faith Cummings
July 5, 2017 @ 8:30 AM

Mariah Carey is never about subtlety. We can always count on the pop diva to go big and glamorous.

And on Tuesday, the Queen of Christmas showed that she's ready to own another holiday. For this year's Independence Day festivities, Carey took her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, as well as her main squeeze, Bryan Tanaka, to swim with nurse sharks for the momentous holiday.

"Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks," Carey captioned a gallery of images on Instagram. And, in true Mariah Carey fashion, the diva wore a skintight wetsuit that she purposely zipped down to show off her ample cleavage.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIST6NneVJ/?taken-by=mariahcarey

Shark day with #dembabies ... don't worry, they're gentle #NurseSharks 🦈🦈🦈

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

She also posted a video of her and the twins snorkeling and petting a shark. "Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIpbDHHMsp/?taken-by=mariahcarey

Swimming with sharks. Perfectly normal. 🦈🦈🦈

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Tanaka also documented the fun with some cool snaps and an underwater video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHQz-7FIj-/?taken-by=bryantanaka

Today was pretty epic. 🦈🦈🦈 #MuchLove

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHSfm1Fq8i/?taken-by=bryantanaka

Never thought I would do this! 😱🦈 #SwimmingWithSharks #Moments4Life #TanakaAdventures #MuchLove

A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on

Carey will definitely be our inspiration for an epic Fourth of July celebration next year!

