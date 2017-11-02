Mariah Carey Drips in Diamonds at Her Hand- and Footprint Ceremony

Looking for an unforgettable Hollywood moment? We’ve got you.

On Wednesday, Mariah Carey’s dreams legit came true as she headed to L.A.’s TCL Chinese Theatre for one epic hand- and footprint ceremony to mark her illustrious music career.

Celebrities have been leaving their cemented prints at the popular Tinseltown venue since its opening in 1927, and Carey is the latest to make a splash. At the event, the “We Belong Together” and “Always Be My Baby” singer kept her ensemble simple (for Mariah) in a body-hugging mid-sleeve LBD that she styled with dark-tinted sunglasses and a display of diamonds that we hope nearby fans used with the sparkly KiraKira+ app. (If not, missed opportunity.)

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In addition to placing her bare hands in the cement and signing her name, Carey also stepped her glorious black Christian Louboutin high-heeled sandals (and fishnet stockings) into the wet mixture:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I have this picture of Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell when they were doing their imprint ceremony,” she told Variety. “It’s an iconic photograph, and I have it hanging in my living room.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She told ET the event was a “childhood dream” and later took to Instagram to write “Thank you to all my friends and fans who came to celebrate with me today at the @chiesetheatres.” Empire’s Lee Daniels, a close friend of hers, was also in attendance.

Talk about a glittery moment.