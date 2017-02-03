Only Mariah Carey Could Get Away with Wearing This to the Gym

Mariah Carey is known for her over-the-top style, but even after decades in the biz, she still continues to drop jaws with her sartorial choices. The latest headline-making look? A plunging Brazilian-cut leotard, silk track jacket, fishnet tights, and Fenty x Puma heels—worn to the gym.

Carey posted a series of workout 'grams on Thursday in the low-cut look, proving that she was still able to run, curl weights, and climb ladders in her heels. "Climb every mountain," she captioned this cheeky photo.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

The Mariah's World star was also captured "running amok" and powering through some bicep curls. "We must we must," she wrote in the caption, a hilarious nod to Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

We aren't the only ones whose attention was captured by the pantless workout. Rihanna regrammed Carey's sexy photo in the shoes that she designed. "Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA," RiRi wrote.

It looks like Fenty x Puma is the new gymwear of the stars.