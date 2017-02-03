Only Mariah Carey Could Get Away with Wearing This to the Gym

Mariah Carey is known for her over-the-top style, but even after decades in the biz, she still continues to drop jaws with her sartorial choices. The latest headline-making look? A plunging Brazilian-cut leotard, silk track jacket, fishnet tights, and Fenty x Puma heels—worn to the gym.
Carey posted a series of workout 'grams on Thursday in the low-cut look, proving that she was still able to run, curl weights, and climb ladders in her heels. "Climb every mountain," she captioned this cheeky photo.
The Mariah's World star was also captured "running amok" and powering through some bicep curls. "We must we must," she wrote in the caption, a hilarious nod to Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
We aren't the only ones whose attention was captured by the pantless workout. Rihanna regrammed Carey's sexy photo in the shoes that she designed. "Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA," RiRi wrote.
It looks like Fenty x Puma is the new gymwear of the stars.