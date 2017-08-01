Mariah Carey's Daughter Joined Her to Sing "Always Be My Baby" in Concert

Mariah Carey wasn’t the only special guest that fans at the Hollywood Bowl heard perform during Monday night’s All the Hits tour with Lionel Richie. During her set, Carey treated the audience to a surprise in the form of her 6-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

This isn’t the first time the duo joined mom in concert—back in December, they came out on stage during her holiday performance at N.Y.C.’s Beacon Theater. But this time, Carey had a little something else up her sleeve: She shared the mic with her kiddos for an adorable sing-along.

The song in question was, of course, “Always Be My Baby,” which she adorably sung to her twins before bending down and sharing the microphone with them. “We learned this song the other day,” she told the audience.

While Moroccan stayed quiet and appeared a little shy, Monroe helped her mom to belt out the melody in what might have been the cutest duet that Carey has ever done.

They'll always be her babies.