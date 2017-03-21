"All I Want for Christmas" Isn't the Only Mariah Carey Song that Deserves a Movie

X
Shop This Post
March 21, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
by: Jane Asher

Mariah Carey fans, brace yourselves. An animated movie based on Mimi's holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," is being made, thanks to the wonderful people over at Universal. The full-length flick is set to grace your screens at the end the year.

The classic song, first released in 1994, has seen plenty of covers and updates, including the 2011 version featuring a duet with Justin Bieber. The tune has been the best-selling holiday download since Nielsen began tracking digital song sales in 2003.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXQViqx6GMY

It's clear that everyone and their mother is pretty obsessed with "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and we're sure it'll make a fabulous animated movie this holiday season. Even Mariah herself thinks so, as evidenced by the announcement on she made on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/MariahCarey/status/844171773423714305

But, there are a few other classic Mimi songs that we know would make great films of the animated or even live-action varieties.

We can totally see the Lambily digging a cartoon movie based on "We Belong Together"—about a lovesick barnyard animal (à la Babe meets Zootopia) missing her counterpart on the farm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0habxsuXW4g

Or perhaps a cute first-love story based on "Always Be My Baby":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfRNRymrv9k

"Hero" would make a great backdrop for a coming of age classic:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IA3ZvCkRkQ

RELATED: See Mariah Carey Burn Her Wedding Dress in “I Don’t” Video

And, well, a plotline to go along with "Obsessed" really just speaks for itself:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1Yt0xJKDY8

We'll have to wait and see if Mariah wants to move forward with these.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top