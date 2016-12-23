Mariah Carey's New Music Video Should Be Your 2016 Yule Log

Fact: No one does Christmas quite like Mariah Carey. We can practically call her Mrs. Claus at this point. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has pretty much provided the holiday's soundtrack for the last two decades and she's been completely forthcoming about the fact that Christmas is her absolute favorite. Thus, it only made sense that she would bestow her loyal legion of fans all around the globe with some epic gifts this year. Would you expect anything less from the icon?

On Thursday, Carey launched a new website and also released a music video for the timeless tune "Here Comes Santa Claus." In the visual, Santa makes an appearance, as do a few not-so-little drummer boys, some gilded Greek god–inspired gentlemen, her adorable little ones doing their job as elves, and incredible dancers including Bryan Tanaka. As expected, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is clad in a sultry red sequin gown with cutout detailing.

She'll also be gifting us with two more videos both Friday and Saturday. After a tough year, this is all the Christmas cheer that we needed. Watch a preview of the videos above and enjoy the full music videos for "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Silent Night," and "Joy to the World" on her website. ​​​​​​