Mariah Carey Will Not Admit That Santa Claus Isn’t Real

Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas, isn’t here for anyone who dares to put a damper on her holiday spirit. And apparently being branded a Grinch is as simple as failing to believe in Santa Claus as a grown adult.

Carey stopped by BuzzFeed, where one brave reporter dared to ask the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer when she first found out that Santa Claus wasn’t real. Her response was telling.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"What are you talking about? Santa comes every year!” Carey responded incredulously. Yup, don’t you dare insinuate that the North Pole isn’t a working toy factory.

In the interview, where Carey plays with puppies, the star also reveals what she wants to see under the Christmas tree, and it’s far less extravagant than you might imagine.

"I'll be happy with anything. It's the thought that counts!" she says.

That’s true Christmas spirit right there.