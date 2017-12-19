Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Is Finally a Top 10 Song So Yes, She's the Holiday Queen 

You’d think a song as popular as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has spent plenty of time in the limelight, right?

Well, the truth is that it hadn’t received the acclaim it deserved—until now.

This week, we’ve learned that 23 years after Mariah Carey released the hit holiday jam in 1994, it finally earned major music industry respect by landing in the No. 9 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

So how’d Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas, feel about the honor? “This is such an amazing Christmas gift!” She told Billboard. “As a songwriter, I feel so honored to have this song reach Billboard’s [Hot 100] top 10 for the first time. I honestly never thought we’d be talking about this happening, but I’m so thankful to everyone who embraces this song as part of their holiday tradition.”

She added, “It truly warms my heart, and I am proud of this song that I wrote basically as a kid on my little Casio keyboard.”

For Carey, this marks her 28th jam on the Hot 100 top 10. Since 1994, she’s continued to perform the festive song year after year, always turning to sparkly outfits as she hits the stage.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to send her fans a sweet holiday message. “Happy Holidays #lambily.. thank you for coming out and making it so festive!” She captioned an image of herself posing in a plunging red look next to her Christmas tree.

’Tis the season!