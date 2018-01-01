Maria Menounos Just Got Married on Live TV

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MM

What a year it’s been for former E! TV host Maria Menounos! She underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in June, and chronicled critical steps in her recovery on social media.

Menounos is feeling healthy again, and what better way to celebrate than to get married on live television?

That’s exactly what Menounos, 39, did last night—got married to her writer/producer fiancé Keven Undergaro, 51, during Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, which she was co-hosting with Steve Harvey.

Viewers were in for the surprise of their lives when, less than 20 minutes before the ball drop, Menounos and Undergaro said their I-dos, with Harvey officiating.

Menounos was tight-lipped about the ceremony (we admire her ability to keep a secret!) telling only her a few friends and family members about the plans until just before it happened. It was a happy day for dad and mom, Constantine and Litsa Menounos, the latter of whom is fighting stage-4 brain cancer.

Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few!#coldestbridever — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) January 1, 2018

Menounos looked radiant in a Pronovias lace gown with a matching coat paired with a long veil and wore her hair up in a sleek topknot.

She and Undergaro have been together for 20 years and he proposed to her live on the Howard Stern’s radio show in 2016—that certainly sets a precedent!

“I really truly believe that it’s taken us this long [to get married] because of the pressures of putting a wedding together,” Menounos told People. “I’ve always wanted it to be super intimate and even though this is the opposite, we can only invite our immediate family, so the pressure of who to invite is gone. This was just so perfect,” she said.

Here’s to the happy couple!