Maria Menounos Posts Emotional Video from Day After Brain Surgery

Six months after undergoing brain surgery, Maria Menounos is feeling grateful as she bounces back.

As the former E! News host continues her recovery with trips to the mall and days out with fiance Keven Undergaro, she took a moment to reflect on her journey Friday as she shared a video taken less than 24-hours post-op at the hospital.

The star—who underwent surgery in June after being diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor early this year—was feeling thankful as she took to Instagram to open up about her experience on the six month anniversary.

"This video was taken 24 hours after my brain surgery. I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after,” she began alongside a clip showing a friend feeding her at the hospital. “It was hard to keep my eyes open bc i was seeing double at this point.”

She said, “I’ve received so many messages from people saying that my story has helped them, and on my 6 month anniversary I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like. Everyone is different...but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to.”

Alluding to her friend Alyssa, who can be seen helping the One Tree Hill alum eat her first meal post-op, she continued, “Also want to stress the importance of friends! @alyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth).”

Menounos concluded her post by revealing that she’s taking it one day at a time and appreciating her blessings.

“It’s a journey and you need help so don’t be afraid to ask for it,” she wrote. “Forever grateful to alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!”