Margot Robbie Brought Tonya Harding to the I, Tonya Premiere and Everyone Freaked Out

Margot Robbie spent plenty of time with Tonya Harding to prepare for her new film, I, Tonya, about the 1994 scandal that rocked the figure skating world. But while the two were close during filming, Harding didn’t spend much time with the rest of the cast. So when Robbie showed up with the former Olympian at Tuesday night’s L.A. premiere, her fellow actors were star struck.

Robbie posed on the red carpet with her real-life counterpart, laughing and smiling as photographers snapped away. The actress wowed in a metallic Versace dress with a waist-cinching belt and thigh-high slit, pairing the gown with strappy stilettos and matching metallic shadow. Harding wore a V-neck black gown with orange straps and a thigh-high slit with orange printed panels. A pendant necklace and heeled sandals completed her ensemble.

While Robbie and Harding looked perfectly cozy, her co-stars didn’t know how to approach the polarizing skater. “I don’t know if I should even say ‘Hi’ to her. I mean, I play Jeff [Gillooly],” Sebastian Stan, who plays Harding’s ex, told People. “I’m totally star struck right now.”

Even Allison Janney, who plays Harding’s mom in the film, had the same response. “Wow, this is incredible,” she told People of having the real-life focus of the movie walk the red carpet with them.

I, Tonya hits theaters Dec. 8.