Margot Robbie Pulls a J.Lo in a Crazy Low-Cut Gown

From dramatic necklines to fun feathers, Margot Robbie hasn’t shied away from taking fashion risks this award show season, and Tuesday night’s premiere was no different. The actress stunned on the red carpet at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya in a plunging white silk dress that rivals Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Robbie donned a low-cut Michael Lo Sordo dress ($1,158; net-a-porter.com) with a low back, showing off some serious skin in the daring look. She paired the statement-making gown with a soft updo, loose tendrils framing her face, and a peachy gloss. Robbie went for minimal accessories, choosing just a pair of hoop earrings, a simple bracelet, and her engagement ring.

Don Arnold/WireImage

The actress certainly has something to celebrate this Tuesday: Robbie was nominated for an actor for her portrayal of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya. The star earned a nom for Best Actress, and her on-screen mom Alison Janney got a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on the race when the Oscars air on March 4.