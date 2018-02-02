PSA: Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly Are Not the Same Person

Guys, we need to talk. I have some news: Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie are two different people.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are not the same person and how did I not know this? Are we sure? — Shannon Healy (@slhealy) February 1, 2018

Yes, Shannon, we’re sure.

The I, Tonya star and My Name Is Earl alum have fans really confused, and for good reason. They’re basically identical.

But like Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly are the same person just in different lighting right? pic.twitter.com/SDVmYVv5dq — Merald Hatterson (@LeRomeTheLion) February 1, 2018

I remember when Margot Robbie was named Jaime Pressly. — Marty McKee (@MartyMcKee) January 31, 2018

I kept getting Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly confused. When I saw I, Tonya I was like "wow, the lady from My Name is Earl has got range." — Daniel Staten (@danielstaten) January 18, 2018

I thought Margot Robbie played Jaime Pressly really well in I, Tonya. — Catherine Kaine (@ThisIsCatK) January 5, 2018

In the hopes that Pressly is never again asked to describe her relationship with Tonya Harding, we’ve come up with a few stark differences between the actresses that will help you tell them apart.

Jaime Pressly is 40 years old; Robbie is 27.

Robbie is from Australia, which you’ll be reminded of when you hear her speak. Pressly, on the other hand, is from North Carolina.

Pressly is a mother of three—including newborn twins, Leo and Lenon. Robbie, who married director Tom Ackerley in 2016, is currently child-free.

Margot Robbie is best known for her roles in The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, and I, Tonya. Pressly is most recognized for her TV roles, which include four seasons of My Name Is Earl and 58 episodes of Mom.

If you still aren’t convinced, here’s some more proof: They were photographed in the same room. No, the universe did not implode. See for yourself.

margot robbie & jaime pressly meeting for the first time is giving me annie james and hallie parker meeting at camp walden pic.twitter.com/rzbMSROUIJ — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 31, 2018

Jaime Pressly and Margot Robbie in the same frame is the new The Dress pic.twitter.com/HIcMfAH71C — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 8, 2017

Case closed. However, we’re not entirely convinced Jaime King isn’t one of their long-lost sisters…