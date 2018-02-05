Did You Catch Margot Robbie’s Adorable Peter Rabbit Tribute at the Film’s Premiere?

Olivia Bahou
Feb 05, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Margot Robbie is nothing if not true to brand. After transforming into Tonya Harding and rocking figure skating-inspired dresses on the film’s red carpet, Robbie is now giving a nod to her latest film, Peter Rabbit.

The actress stepped out for the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday in a floral Brock Collection dress complete with a bustier top and asymmetrical ruffle detailing, looking garden party-ready in the feminine frock. It was her accessories, though, that really stood out.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Robbie clutched an adorable Judith Leiber purse in the shape of a rabbit. With adorable pink ears and a bushy tail, the crystal-embellished bag was the perfect nod to her new film. The actress completed the look with strappy silver sandals and a pink lip.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Robbie is the voice of Flopsy in the upcoming film, a reimagined take on the iconic children’s story, while late-night host James Corden delight fans with his antics as Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit hits theaters Friday, Feb. 9.

