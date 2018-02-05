Did You Catch Margot Robbie’s Adorable Peter Rabbit Tribute at the Film’s Premiere?

Margot Robbie is nothing if not true to brand. After transforming into Tonya Harding and rocking figure skating-inspired dresses on the film’s red carpet, Robbie is now giving a nod to her latest film, Peter Rabbit.

The actress stepped out for the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday in a floral Brock Collection dress complete with a bustier top and asymmetrical ruffle detailing, looking garden party-ready in the feminine frock. It was her accessories, though, that really stood out.

Robbie clutched an adorable Judith Leiber purse in the shape of a rabbit. With adorable pink ears and a bushy tail, the crystal-embellished bag was the perfect nod to her new film. The actress completed the look with strappy silver sandals and a pink lip.

Robbie is the voice of Flopsy in the upcoming film, a reimagined take on the iconic children’s story, while late-night host James Corden delight fans with his antics as Peter Rabbit.

Peter Rabbit hits theaters Friday, Feb. 9.