Georgina Chapman’s Marchesa Releases a Lookbook Amid Her Divorce from Harvey Weinstein

Despite the pending divorce between Harvey Weinstein and his Marchesa fashion designer ex Georgina Chapman, Chapman and Marchesa co-founder Keren Craig are moving forward with their fashion business without interruption, and their latest move proves it.

Marchesa previously announced plans to show at New York Fashion Week in February, but a newly released lookbook makes it clear that the label does not plan on taking a work hiatus anytime soon. On Thursday, Marchesa released its pre-fall lookbooks for Marchesa and Marchesa Notte.

Unusually, Marchesa did not hold press appointments, but that was somewhat expected considering the controversy surrounding the brand right now.

As WWD notes, it remains to be seen how much Weinstein will ultimately impact the label, but retailers like Bergdorf Goodman are not shying away from it thus far.

“We have been avid supporters of Georgina and Keren’s work ever since and hope to continue supporting the brand in the future," Bergdorf Goodman's Linda Fargo told WWD.

Marchesa is slated to return to the New York Fashion Week runway in February for the first time since news broke about the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against Weinstein.

While the current Project Runway All Stars judge has since separated from Weinstein, in the past the producer reportedly used his clout to get actresses in his movies to wear Marchesa designs. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Marchesa will present its show on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m.