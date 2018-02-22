The Key Dates You Need to Know for the March for Our Lives Gun Violence Protests

Students and others across the nation are taking major steps to march for their lives and push for gun reform following the horrific shooting at a Florida high school on Valentine’s Day that left 17 dead.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle he legally purchased, walked into his former high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and allegedly killed students and teachers alike that day. As the nation deals with another senseless, tragic shooting, people all over the country are ready to take a stand.

On March 24, kids and families will hit the streets of Washington D.C. to demand the end of gun violence and mass shootings in schools through a protest called March For Our Lives. Although the site has not designated a time for the event just yet, satellite marches are already popping up all over the country (details can be found on their Facebook page). The event is being organized and led by students.

Here are more dates that you need to know about as organizers continue to protest gun violence in America.

March 14: Women’s March School Walk-Out - Women’s March organizers are planning a national school walk out to protest gun violence and demand that Congress pass legislation to keep the country safe. “Women’s March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am across every time zone on March 14, 2018 to protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods,” they said in a statement.

April 20: National High School Student Walk Out: Another national walk-out is being coordinated via Change.Org for Friday, April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. A student organizer is requesting that students wear orange, walk out of school, and protest online and in their communities for a National High School Student Walk Out.