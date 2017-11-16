You Can Now Take a Fashion Class Online with Marc Jacobs

A fashion schooling by Marc Jacobs? Sign us up any day of the week.

On Thursday, the fashion mogul announced he's teamed up with MasterClass to teach his first online class with the education platform.

As for what potential students can expect, Jacobs will breakdown the craft of fashion design, and “for the first time share exactly how he comes up with his advanced techniques and approaches around it,” according to a press release from MasterClass. The iconic designer will also provide hands-on tactical advice, and teach lessons about everything from finding inspiration to developing ideas and turning them into concepts for a garment design.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Take Their Twinning Streak to the WSJ Innovator Awards

He will also teach students how to choose and work with different fabrics and fibers for their designs, help them choose silhouettes, design for an existing brand, and even help them put together a collection “that tells a story, from initial concept, to designing and editing, to the final runway show.”

Jacobs, who shared his thoughts in three Instagram video promos for the class, said in a statement, “By sharing what I know, I hope to inspire my students to create and express themselves through fashion.” He continued, “I’ll discuss many of the things I wish I would have known starting out, with a focus on the technical process of fashion and helping students find their own voice, vision, and style.”

RELATED: Marc Jacobs on Hip Hop and Charges of Cultural Appropriation: “Maybe I’ve Been Insensitive”

"The heart of my class is sharing the technical process,” he captioned one of the videos on the ‘gram. “Once in a while it's a fabric that inspires the dress, and other times it’s the dress we want to make that inspires the fabric." He continued in another post, "I hope you learn fashion is not an art, it's part of the art of living."

Jacobs joins a star-studded squad of other MasterClass teachers including Steph Curry, who will teach hooting, ball-handling, and scoring, Helen Mirren, who will teach acting, and Ron Howard who will teach directing.

Classes are open for pre-enrollment starting today at www.masterclass.com. Enrollment is $90 for an individual class or now $180/year for unlimited access to all new and existing classes.