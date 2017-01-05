Meet Maybelline's First-Ever Male Ambassador

Let’s hear it for the beauty boys. Maybelline is the latest beauty brand to welcome its first-ever male ambassador. Manny Gutierrez aka @mannymua733, who’s known by his 3 million Instagram followers and 2 million YouTube subscribers for his makeup looks and tutorials that are the definition of all things glam, is the face of the campaign for Maybelline’s new Big Shot Colossal Mascara.

The social media star makes his Maybelline debut alongside fellow blogger Shayla Mitchell aka @makeupshayla, and sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers in a series of videos. “Honestly I couldn’t be more honored [or] thrilled!,” Gutierrez said of his new gig on Instagram.

Beauty is for everyone, so it’s about time male beauty bloggers are getting equal recognition for their skills. In October, social media star Charles James was announced as the first male CoverGirl, and we’re willing to bet we’ll see more brands take on partnerships that make beauty an equal opportunity. (And we’ll continue giving them virtual high fives.)

If you’ve been sleeping on following Manny’s social media channels, behold some of his best makeup looks below courtesy of his Instagram.

On a scale from 1 to shook... how'd we do today! Who's liking today's New Years Glam video?! 😁 Link is in my bio! Sexy Silver Daddy here we come 👅 A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:07pm PST

CLASSIC CHRISTMAS GLAM AND HOW TO KEEP IT ON ALL DAY IS NOW LIVE! Link is in my bio 😜 check it out! For makeup details... check out the video ;) A photo posted by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:03pm PST