Meet Maybelline's First-Ever Male Ambassador

Let’s hear it for the beauty boys. Maybelline is the latest beauty brand to welcome its first-ever male ambassador. Manny Gutierrez aka @mannymua733, who’s known by his 3 million Instagram followers and 2 million YouTube subscribers for his makeup looks and tutorials that are the definition of all things glam, is the face of the campaign for Maybelline’s new Big Shot Colossal Mascara.
The social media star makes his Maybelline debut alongside fellow blogger Shayla Mitchell aka @makeupshayla, and sweepstakes winner Jackie Flowers in a series of videos. “Honestly I couldn’t be more honored [or] thrilled!,” Gutierrez said of his new gig on Instagram.
We knew you couldn't wait! That Boss Life part II starring #bigshotmascara, @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and #mnysweepstakes winner, @jflowers1533 is here! Make sure you share your boss looks with us using #bigshotmascara and stay tuned for more this 2017 as we will continue to do big things with @makeupshayla, @mannymua733 and YOU. Now, let's get bossed up. 👊🏼
Beauty is for everyone, so it’s about time male beauty bloggers are getting equal recognition for their skills. In October, social media star Charles James was announced as the first male CoverGirl, and we’re willing to bet we’ll see more brands take on partnerships that make beauty an equal opportunity. (And we’ll continue giving them virtual high fives.)
If you’ve been sleeping on following Manny’s social media channels, behold some of his best makeup looks below courtesy of his Instagram.
I FOUND MY SONY CHARGER HAPPY DAY! I can start taking glam photos again 😍😍😍 Ps have you seen today's video ? My July favorites is up on my youtube channel! Check it out!!! Lips - @colourpopcosmetics and my baby @kathleenlights collab in point zero Eyes - @toofaced and my baby @nikkietutorials power of makeup palette with #colourpop pencil in bee sting Highlight - @anastasiabeverlyhills moonchild highlight palette Lashes - @nubounsom Serengeti (use code MANNYMUA to save 20%!) Brows - @benefitcosmetics goof proof brown pencil in number 5 Foundation - new @hourglasscosmetics vanish stick foundation which is stunning Brushes used - the new @morphebrushes elite 2 collection brushes! Use code MANNYMUA to save money on them 😍😍😍 Tutorial on this look coming soon! Who else is shook! 😜