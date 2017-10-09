Mandy Moore Reveals Just How Extravagant Her Wedding Will Be

In September, we learned that Mandy Moore not only became engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, but that her engagement ring is “understated” and “very Mandy.”

So is she planning to up the glamour ante at her wedding? Not quite. On Sunday, the This Is Us star (in Pierre Hardy sandals) joined her castmates at The Rape Foundation’s annual brunch at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif., where she opened up about her nuptials before discussing the foundation’s work.

Telling reporters that “life is pretty good” and she had “no complaints right now,” Moore moved on to describe the size of her wedding, and what she’s planning after being asked if she’s started the search for a dress. “I don’t think I’m going to have a big old affair,” she told InStyle.

“So I think it will be small, and quiet, and private. I’m really lucky. My job allows me to get dressed up and take pictures, and be the center of attention in a way that makes me slightly uncomfortable that I don’t know if I—I’ve never dreamed of emulating that in my real life," she continued. "So I think I’ll probably take the opposite route when it comes to getting married.”

Moore doesn’t think it’s the fabulous nature of her job in Hollywood, though, that makes her want something more simple. “I think I’ve never dreamed about a wedding, or a dress, or any of those details, and no judgment on women that do,” she said. “I get it, but I don't think it’s my job, necessarily. I kind of feel like I was always just who I was.”

Inside the event, Moore joined co-stars Milo Ventimiglia (below, left), Sterling K. Brown (second below, right), Chrissy Metz (below, right), Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson (second below, left), who all visited the Rape Treatment Center and were able to to take a look at the incredible work that takes place there.

The Rape Foundation funds comprehensive, state-of-the-art treatment for sexual assault victims—children and adults—that includes 24-hour emergency medical treatment and forensic services, advocacy, professional counseling and more.

“The numbers are staggering,” Moore continued. “To think that one in five women will be raped in her lifetime. One in every four girls, and one in every six boys will be sexually abused before the age of 18. These numbers don't lie, and yet it’s so stigmatized still. We don't talk about it, and I feel like events like this are important to shine a light on the work that’s being done, but also continue the dialogue and the conversation around rape and sexual abuse.”

The Rape Foundation Founder and Director Gail Abarbanel took the stage to honor the cast, as other guests like Elizabeth Olsen (below) and her boyfriend, Robbie Arnett, took their seats.

“Their show is so much about empathy. We hope to go out of business someday. We have prevention programs and we teach kids a lot of things, but your show is teaching America about empathy, and empathy is the foundation for moral character, social responsibility, and kindness,” Abarbanel said of This Is Us.

Chrissy Metz, got emotional too, saying, “I’m an emotional gal, but the work that Gail and the selfless staff at the Stuart House has done and continues to do daily would bring anyone to tears.”

“When you can provide hope and light on someone’s darkest days, it only affirms why we’re here, why we’re each sent a calling, and how moving it is to see a calling fulfilled.”