Mandy Moore Reveals She Met Her Fiancé on Instagram

The idea of "shooting your shot" in hopes of making a love connection on the Internet appears to sometimes be a social media myth. However, Mandy Moore is living proof that taking a risk in the digital space can actually lead to true love.

During a recent interview, the This Is Us star revealed that she met her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, via social media. "I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram," Moore told People about her Instagram romance. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!"

#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

While Moore films her hit NBC TV show in Los Angeles, Goldsmith is frequently on tour with his band, Dawes, prompting them to rely on modern technology to keep the romance alive. "We spent hours FaceTiming each other," she revealed. "We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great."

And the Golden Globe nominee is still clearly enamored with her husband-to-be. "I feel incredibly understood and supported," she said of Goldsmith. "I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together."

We're wishing Moore and Goldsmith all the best on their journey to the alter!