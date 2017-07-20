Watch Mandy Moore Age 33 Years Before Your Eyes

At 33 years old, Mandy Moore hasn’t visibly aged since her days as a '90s teen icon.

In the actress’s acclaimed series This Is Us, Moore is required to play Rebecca Pearson, a woman roughly her same age raising three children in the '80s. However, due to the series’ split between past and present, the How to Deal star must also play the same character in the modern day storyline.

Long story short: Moore needs to age 33 years on screen.

Despite her youthful appearance, the actress’s makeup artists do an incredible job of transforming her into an older woman—but, naturally, it takes a LOT of work.

Moore gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the action during an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, and we got a firsthand look at the impressive work behind her convincing turn as Grandma Pearson.

“You know what’s happening,” Moore captioned a captioned in her Instagram story as she sat in a makeup chair, hair pinned back in a bald cap.

“Getting older is a lot of work,” her story read as one of the show’s makeup artists dabbed what appeared to be foundation above her lip.

“This is 66,” the actress said during the video, People reports. “Look how incredible all of this is. We haven’t even done any of the painting and stuff yet.

Moore also revealed the most difficult part of the transformation process: removing all that makeup! “It’s pretty tricky and it’s really hard on my skin," she shared, "I have really sensitive skin.”