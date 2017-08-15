The Families of the Manchester Terrorist Bombing Victims Will Each Get $324,000 

More than three months after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the families of victims will be receiving financial aid.

The We Love Manchester Fund has raised more than $23 million, which will go to the families of the 22 people killed in the May 22 attacks. Each family will receive $324,000.

"The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack," Sue Murphy, the chair of the trustees of the fund, told The Guardian.

"We will now spend some time looking at how we will distribute the rest of the funds," Murphy said. "This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack."

What the families do with the money is entirely up to them. The money will be given to whomever is named next of kin for the victim, but Murphy said exceptions are being made in some cases, such as divorced parents.

Some of the funds came from Grande's One Love benefit concert, and other parts of the funds went toward the hospital bills of those who were hurt in the attack.