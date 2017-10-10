The Frozen Makeup Collection of Your Dreams Is Happening

Fact: each and every person who has seen the movie Frozen cried at least twice during the film's run time.

Whether the initial plotline involving the parents got to you, or you were impacted by the true power of sisterhood, you shed a few tears. Frozen has somewhat of a Mambo No. 5 effect whenever you speak its name—as soon as you hear the title, either "Let It Go" or "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" gets stuck in your head, where it remains until you finally cave and queue up the soundtrack on Spotify.

Mally Roncal gets it. The pro makeup artist behind the Mally Cosmetics brand has teamed up with Disney to create the Frozen-inspired makeup collection that will make your heart sing to the tune of a Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel duet.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Roncal, who has previously worked with Mariah Carey and Beyoncé (NBD, right?), happens to be a mother of three, so she didn't have to look too far for inspiration, considering that Frozen gets regular play within her household. "As a mommy of three beautiful daughters, the story speaks to me on such a strong, emotional level," she says. "Elsa is polished and elegant, yet tough, strong, and powerful. Anna is a free spirit, optimistic, energetic, and playful. I believe as women, we each have many different sides to our personalities, and these collections capture them perfectly."

The exterior shots, adorned with detailed illustrations of Elsa and Anna, are all we have as far as pictures so far, but luckily, we can tell you about all the products inside. Housed within each box are eyeshadows, liners, mascara, blush, lip glosses, and a snowflake-shaped mirror, in color schemes corresponding to the blue or purple packaging. Roncal will likely be posting more details on the brand's social media today, so we'll be keeping our eyes on her Instagram for any sneak peeks at the product.

VIDEO: Josh Gad Thanks Frozen Costar Kristen Bell for 'Literally Saving' His Family From Hurricane Irma

Want to get your hands on both sets? The Mally Beauty Frozen collection will debut in November on qvc.com as well as on-air, where Roncal will be demonstrating the products. Considering that previous Mally Beauty launches have sold out within 40 minutes on the channel, it's safe to expect this Disney-approved lineup might beat that record.