Malin Akerman Is Engaged to Jack Donnelly! See Her Stunning Ring

Congratulations are in order for Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly! The actress announced on Instagram Friday that she is engaged to her British actor beau with a sweet snap—and a flash of her ring.

“This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts!” she wrote in the caption, referencing her 4-year-old son Sebastian. “I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes.”

Four-year-old Sebastian's father is musician Roberto Zincone, whom Akerman was married to between 2007 to 2013.

In her smiley 'gram, Akerman also shows off a stunning ring with a unique stone in a bezel-cut setting.

Donnelly and Akerman were first linked back in March, when they were spotted kissing on a trip to Puerto Rico. “They are together and really happy in one another’s company,” a source told People.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

