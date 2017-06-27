Malia and Sasha Obama Wear Bright Sarongs While Visiting a Temple in Bali

Once again, the Obama family is here to put your latest vacation to shame. The former First Family is currently traveling around Indonesia, making off-duty life look so fun. On Monday, they went white water rafting down the Ayung River in Bali, and on Tuesday, they chose a more cultural activity to do during the day.

Michelle and Barack Obama brought their teenage daughters Malia and Sasha to visit the Tirta Empul Temple near the town of Tampaksiring in Bali. While dad wore a white polo and jeans, the ladies wore yellow sarongs over their outfits, as is customary while visiting holy sites.

SONNY TUMBELAKA/Getty

Underneath their vibrant skirts, 18-year-old Malia wore an Alexander Wang tee ($139; barneys.com), black leggings, and a baseball cap, and held a camera in her hand in full-tourist mode. Her young sister, 16-year-old Sasha, wore a black tank, white sneakers, a baseball cap, and a pair of aviator shades (shop a similar pair here).

Leave it to the Obama family to continue their slew of world-class vacays.