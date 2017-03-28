Malia Obama Is Bringing Back This '90s Wardrobe Staple in a Major Way

While former First Daughter Malia Obama's years at the White House were marked by feminine and classic ensembles, no doubt influenced by mom and fashion icon Michelle, we're big fans of the teen's recent forays into cool girl street style, and her latest casual look is calling out the '90s in a major way.

Over the weekend, the 18-year-old took a break from her New York City internship at the Weinstein Company to enjoy an afternoon hanging out with friends, and the young trendsetter was all smiles as she styled a '90s-esque wardrobe staple for her outing.

While the oldest Obama daughter was born in 1998, she's been effortlessly showing off her penchant for the era's style since her move to the Big Apple, and Sunday's look was one of our favorites as she stepped out in a multi-colored windbreaker featuring navy blue, red, white, and green blocks, trendy light wash dad jeans with rolled hems, and a pair of white K-Swiss high tops.

Obama, who is currently enjoying a gap year before attending Harvard University, finished off her stylish but comfortable weekend-ready ensemble with a fresh face and the newly-dyed ombre locks which she debuted in February.

Looks like this fashion-forward teen got it from her mama!