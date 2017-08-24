Malia Obama Is Avoiding the Freshman 15 by Running Around Harvard

Malia Obama isn’t shying away from exploring the Harvard University campus.

Just a few days after moving into her dorm room, the 19-year-old student went for a summer run around Cambridge, Mass., on Wednesday. For her outing, Obama obviously kept it sporty in a white tee, gym shorts, sneakers, and an iPhone plugged in with headphones. What do we think she listens to? Rihanna? Lorde? Maybe Cher? Who knows.

But Malia has obviously taken cues from mom and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who made fitness and health a priority during her eight years in the White House. Remember all the times she told us to eat our vegetables?

On Tuesday, Michelle and dad Barack Obama, both Harvard Law graduates, helped move their eldest daughter into her room like proud parents. Since, students on campus have appeared to keep their cool, simply letting Malia do her thing.

https://twitter.com/primadonnagvrl/status/900125661016227840 y'all i'm like 20 ft away from malia obama in the dining hall wowwwwww i'm shook — crooked daniel (@primadonnagvrl) August 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/stephemcneal/status/899790471404417025 Tomorrow is Harvard move in day for the love of god let malia obamas roommate who walks in her dorm to find barack and michelle tweet it!!! — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) August 22, 2017

Prioritizing fitness over hanging out? Malia's first semester seems like it's off to a super healthy start.