Malia Obama Heads to Her N.Y.C. Internship with Statement-Making Style

Now this is how you make a statement at your (non buttoned-up) internship.

Malia Obama, who continues to prove she's just as much of a fashionista as her mom Michelle, showed off her street style again as she headed into her New York City internship at the Weinstein Company Tuesday.

Rocking long ombré locks, the 18-year-old former First Daughter flashed a smile as she walked inside wearing a black bomber jacket paired with black leggings, a white top, black Phillip Lim Moto booties, and a multicolored backpack.

Malia also had her natural beauty on display, going sans makeup as she got out of her chauffeured car for her day at the gig. As previously announced, the stylish teen is enjoying her gap year before she heads to Harvard University in the Fall, and started working for the company after she vacationed with her family in Palm Springs, Calif. post-inauguration.

RELATED: The Obamas Are Back—and Hitting Broadway

WATCH: See Malia Obama's Style Transformation

It's just the latest time Malia has shown an interest in pursuing a career in the film industry. Back in 2015, she interned on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls in the Big Apple as well. She also hit the Sundance Film Festival last month, looking cozy chic in a tan shearling coat and a green beanie.