Malia Obama Just Landed an Internship with a Major Hollywood Producer

It looks like this former First Daughter is destined for a career behind the camera. Malia Obama just landed an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in his New York office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 18-year-old is currently on her gap year before attending Harvard University in the fall, and she'll reportedly head to work for Weinstein in February after vacationing with her family in Palm Springs, Calif. This isn't Obama's first foray into the movie business either: In 2015, she worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham's HBO series, Girls.

Weinstein has seen decades of success with Miramax and his current film studio The Weinstein Company, which has put out the buzzy drama Lion and Oscar-winning films like 2010's The King's Speech. We've yet to find out what department the teen will be working in, but she could have a hand in projects like The Untouchables, Kill Bill: Vol. 3, and a TV adaptation of Les Misérables, which Weinstein is reportedly working on this year.

We can't wait to see what the post-White House future has in store for the rest of the Obama family.