Malia Obama Is at Harvard and Students Are Actually Keeping Their Chill

Freshman move-in day at Harvard University had a bit of an edge this year thanks to the arrival of Malia Obama.

While incoming students toted their boxes into their dorms Tuesday, Barack and Michele Obama's 19-year-old daughter was right there in the crowd, ready to kick off her college career following a gap year, the Boston Globe reported. Clad in a Harvard baseball cap, a "smoking kills" graphic top and khaki shorts, the former First Daughter tried to keep a low profile on campus by pulling her cap low and rocking a dark pair of shades in a sea of students.

According to the Globe though, her fellow classmates didn't make a fuss as she settled in. "Nobody rushed toward her or tried to get her attention. No phones came out," the publication reported. That gave Malia the chance to proceed like any other freshman on move-in day. After a quick change to a black T-shirt, shorts, and white sneakers, she popped back outside to chat with friends near a brick building.

Malia's move-in comes just a day after the former POTUS—a Harvard Law grad like the former First Lady—was spotted enjoying dinner at his alma mater's Harvest restaurant in Harvard Square Monday.

RELATED: Here's Where Celebrities Will Be Studying This Fall

While Malia hasn't publicly revealed her major just yet, she is said to be an aspiring filmmaker and explored opportunities in the film industry, before taking her place in Harvard's 2021 freshman class. In addition to interning at The Weinstein Company film studio this year, she also previously worked on the sets of Girls and Extant.