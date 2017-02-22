These Two Model Hotties Saved Six Teens from an Icy Central Park Pond

From models to heroes. Bennett Jonas and Ethan Turnbull saved the lives of six teens after the boys tried to take a selfie on the Central Park pond and fell through the ice.

Jonas, 23, and Turnbull, 24, who are both male models, were skateboarding nearby and rushed to the boys' aid when they saw them fall in. To get them out of there, Jonas hopped in the bone-chilling water, pulled each boy out, and passed them to Turnbull, who dragged them to shore, according to New York Daily News.

"We ran over and immediately we're put in the toughest situation I think we will have to go through," Jonas captioned an Instavideo that showed him recalling the incident. "6 kids screaming for help being pulled down by each other, soaking backpacks and huge jackets. I had to make a decision to get in the middle of that or watch them drown."

While they were able to get four of the boys out first, there were two more that sunk deeper under the ice. "When I got about waist deep two of the kids jumped on top of me and pulled me under. I had to pick them both up and throw them to Ethan. I then grabbed a ladder and pulled the next 2 in. Behind them were two lifeless bodies that I knew I couldn't get too."

"I swam out and grabbed the last two guys and was able to get them to shore and keep them alive," he continued. "I feel humbled and grateful that God called me to be there tonight, I'm still shaking and am completely shook by what I experienced, but I'm alive and so are 6 other kids who got very lucky tonight."

Turnbull echoed those sentiments, captioning an instavideo of himself, "Right place right time' —Fortunate enough to have been in the position to help multiple younger generation New Yorker's today. With out the help of my Buddy @bennett_jonas the outcome of this event would have been much different. Thanks to all the friends and family that have checked in NYC."

In addition to their heroic actions, the dashing duo has been getting plenty of attention because of their handsome looks (and insane physiques). Seriously ... just look at them:

Supermen indeed.