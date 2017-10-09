Malala Yousafzai Marks Her First Lecture at Oxford with Touching Tweet

Brandi Fowler
October 09, 2017

After kicking off the school year at Oxford University, Malala Yousafzai reflected on how hard she had to fight to get there as she attended her first class.

"5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford," the 20-year-old Pakistani activist tweeted Monday, along with a photo of her laptop and three philosophy books titled "Logic."

Within hours of the tweet, over 112,000 people retweeted her message and over 354,000 people liked it. Thousands of followers congratulated her again in the comments, calling her an "inspiration" and a "beacon of hope."

Her brother, Khushal Yousafzai, also commented, writing, "Sorry for being a headache for the last 5 years. So grateful you are still with us. Ik (I know) you miss me but i am coming to oxford in 2years."

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who advocates for women's education, was shot in the head on the way home from school by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012 after writing an anonymous blog for the BBC about life under their rule.

We're wishing her the best on her journey through Oxford as well.

