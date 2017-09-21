Malala Couldn't Believe She Met Priyanka Chopra IRL

Have you ever seen 20-year-old Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai lose her cool? Neither have we.

In fact, she upped her professionalism on Wednesday in New York, where she visited the UN General Assembly to discuss women’s education with global leaders.

Reminding us that we really need to start working harder, the recent high school graduate spoke with the Vice President of Argentina Gabriela Michetti and leaders from Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging all to prioritize the education of young girls.

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910695124547571712 I asked Vice President @gabimichetti to focus on education when Argentina hosts the #G20 summit next year. Better 🌎 starts w/ girls. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/f4bAvy89Lh — Malala (@Malala) September 21, 2017

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910651935451164677 Honoured to meet PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. We are in agreement that the future of Pakistan relies on education. #UNGA17 pic.twitter.com/rtd5iN5pR6 — Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017

And then she met one of the globe’s biggest actresses: Priyanka Chopra.

The Hollywood and Bollywood star was on hand to discuss the UN’s Spotlight Initiative, which works to get rid of violence against women. And while we’re sure the two talked about serious matters, they made sure to pose together for a killer image any 20-year-old would dream of.

“Can’t believe I met @priyankachopra!” Malala wrote on Twitter.

Chopra replied humbly, writing, “Oh @Malala no words will be enough … I can’t believe I ... met ... U!! You’re just a young girl with so much heart … and such achievements. So proud.”

https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/910613233995829249 Oh @Malala no words will be enough...I can't believe I..met..U!!You're just a young girl with so much heart..and such achievements.so proud. https://t.co/0S4IlkTNJ6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 20, 2017

So much respect.