Malala Couldn't Believe She Met Priyanka Chopra IRL

by: Jonathan Borge
September 21, 2017 @ 1:00 PM

Have you ever seen 20-year-old Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai lose her cool? Neither have we.

In fact, she upped her professionalism on Wednesday in New York, where she visited the UN General Assembly to discuss women’s education with global leaders.

https://twitter.com/GlobalGoalsUN/status/910539808010883077

Reminding us that we really need to start working harder, the recent high school graduate spoke with the Vice President of Argentina Gabriela Michetti and leaders from Afghanistan and Pakistan, urging all to prioritize the education of young girls.

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910695124547571712

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910691630914707467

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910651935451164677

And then she met one of the globe’s biggest actresses: Priyanka Chopra.

The Hollywood and Bollywood star was on hand to discuss the UN’s Spotlight Initiative, which works to get rid of violence against women. And while we’re sure the two talked about serious matters, they made sure to pose together for a killer image any 20-year-old would dream of.

“Can’t believe I met @priyankachopra!” Malala wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Malala/status/910564493138317314

Chopra replied humbly, writing, “Oh @Malala no words will be enough … I can’t believe I ... met ... U!! You’re just a young girl with so much heart … and such achievements. So proud.”

https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/910613233995829249

So much respect.

