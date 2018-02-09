All the Major Model Moments You Can’t Miss from Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Month

Fashion month has just begun, and this year's catwalks are already shaping up to be some of the industry's most diverse yet. From newborn babies to fierce old ladies, fashion week has seen models from every walk of life on the runway.
The festivities began in New York City, and NYFW started off more casually than ever with Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's athleisure looks at Adidas Originals' unique, architectural presentation. Gigi Hadid made her 2018 debut with pink hair at Jeremy Scott, while Kaia Gerber walked her first runway of the year at Tom Ford.
Of course, that is just the beginning of what we'll see from these veteran models during the four busy weeks of fashion shows. From Moschino to Marc Jacobs, we can expect many a major model moment on the runway.
From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers are showing off their fall/winter 2018 collections and using some major star power to do so. Scroll down to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.
1. Gigi Hadid
Hadid was almost unrecognizable in a blunt pink wig during Jeremy Scott's NYFW show.
2. Stella Maxwell
Maxwell was another model who banged out on Jeremy Scott's runway in a cotton candy wig.
3. He Cong
Cong was decked out in neon at Scott's presentation, from her hair down to her laces.
4. Slick Woods
Woods's makeup was almost as vibrant as her outfit while she modeled Jeremy Scott's bright fall 2018 collection.
5. Kaia Gerber
Gerber made her 2018 NYFW debut in Tom Ford's show, rocking sequined leopard-print pants like only she could.
6. Joan Smalls
The fashion week veteran also looked fierce in animal print during Tom Ford's presentation.
7. Kendall Jenner
The Adidas spokeswoman posed with designer Danielle Cathari decked out in the coolest tracksuit we've seen yet.
8. Hailey Baldwin
Baldwin was a total siren in fire engine red for Adidas, from her bodysuit to her lip color.
9. Adidas Originals Presentation
A model rocked a hijab during Adidas Originals' diverse presentation.
10. Collina Strada Show
Collina Strada's FW18 presentation included models from all walks of life, including this fierce woman.
11. Collina Strada Show
The unique NYFW presentation sent look-alike models down the runway dressed totally identically, giving us The Shining flashbacks.
12. Collina Strada Show
Collina Strada's presentation also saw an adorable newborn making its way down the runway in what was definitely NYFW's most diverse show yet in 2018.