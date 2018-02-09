All the Major Model Moments You Can’t Miss from Fall/Winter 2018 Fashion Month

Fashion month has just begun, and this year's catwalks are already shaping up to be some of the industry's most diverse yet. From newborn babies to fierce old ladies, fashion week has seen models from every walk of life on the runway.

The festivities began in New York City, and NYFW started off more casually than ever with Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's athleisure looks at Adidas Originals' unique, architectural presentation. Gigi Hadid made her 2018 debut with pink hair at Jeremy Scott, while Kaia Gerber walked her first runway of the year at Tom Ford.

Of course, that is just the beginning of what we'll see from these veteran models during the four busy weeks of fashion shows. From Moschino to Marc Jacobs, we can expect many a major model moment on the runway.

From New York to London, Milan, and Paris, the hottest designers are showing off their fall/winter 2018 collections and using some major star power to do so. Scroll down to see what happens when these experts hit the runway, and you’ll understand why we’re seeing stars.