Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's Signatures from 2009 Are Adorable

July 19, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
Before Game of Thrones became what it is today—a massive show with over 16 million viewers—the ladies of Westeros were just young English girls on the brink of super stardom. With no major acting experience prior to the show, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner were definitely new to the world of Hollywood, and that includes signing autographs for fans.
While it's hard to believe they ever weren't pros, thanks to one Twitter follower the evidence is before us. The user tweeted out a photo of Williams and Turner's signatures from 2009, and it's definitely a throwback. Even Maisie was taken down memory lane. "@sophiet we practiced these for days," she wrote in response to the tweet.
The hilarity was not lost on Turner either: "Oh my god. For so long. We practised in a pub for hours before a book signing. Lol," she replied.
Honestly, the signatures are super cute. Got to love Sophie's heart of the "i," right?
