Maisie Williams’s Reaction to Sophie Turner’s Engagement Will Hit You Right in the Feels

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their engagement to the world on Sunday, the Internet collectively freaked out, erupting in Game of Thrones jokes and hilarious Camp Rock references. While fans couldn’t hold in their excitement, we were waiting to see how the other most important person in Turner’s life would react. We are, of course, referring to her Thrones co-star and fellow Stark sister, Maisie Williams.

Williams made us wait until Monday for her response to the news, but her message was certainly worth the extra 24 hours. Williams reposted her BFF’s engagement announcement photo, stunning ring and all, and wrote a heartfelt note alongside it.

Amy E. Price/Getty Images

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement,” she wrote. “This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share. Love you both.”

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement 💍 This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both 💗 #mophie #jophie #holymoly A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Her hashtags, though, tell the real story. She used “#mophie,” her friendship nickname with Sophie, followed by “#jophie,” Joe and Sophie’s couple name. And “#holymoly” just sums the whole dang thing up.

Mophie (and Jophie) forever.