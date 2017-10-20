Maisie Williams's Boyfriend Blended Out Her Makeup for the Red Carpet

Few couples are as adorable as Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Ollie Jackson. But their cuteness might have reached its peak Thursday night, when the duo made their latest red carpet appearance at London's Q Awards. As it turns out, Jackson helped the Game of Thrones star with her beauty look for the evening.
Williams shared on Instagram how her beau blended out the makeup on her body. "Hair by @steghenbeaver. Body makeup blended by @oliverwjackson himself," Williams captioned a side profile photo of her on the red carpet. Bravo, Ollie!
The actress also revealed that she did the rest of her beauty look solo and she absolutely nailed it. Her smoky pink eyes, dewy skin, and rosy lip gloss were on point.
The duo looked so in love and were a tour de force in the style department as well. Williams chose a striped Kenzo crop top and high-waist trousers, while Jackson was dapper in an expertly tailored black suit with a dotted sport coat.
RELATED: Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Finally Made Their Red-Carpet Debut
Jackson only made his first red carpet appearance this summer with Williams at the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere. But clearly, he's already a pro. We see a couple's beauty vlog in their future ...