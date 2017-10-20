Maisie Williams's Boyfriend Blended Out Her Makeup for the Red Carpet

Few couples are as adorable as Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Ollie Jackson. But their cuteness might have reached its peak Thursday night, when the duo made their latest red carpet appearance at London's Q Awards. As it turns out, Jackson helped the Game of Thrones star with her beauty look for the evening.

Williams shared on Instagram how her beau blended out the makeup on her body. "Hair by @steghenbeaver. Body makeup blended by @oliverwjackson himself," Williams captioned a side profile photo of her on the red carpet. Bravo, Ollie!

Hair by @stephenbeaver Body makeup blended by @oliverwjackson himself 🔥 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

The actress also revealed that she did the rest of her beauty look solo and she absolutely nailed it. Her smoky pink eyes, dewy skin, and rosy lip gloss were on point.

MAKEUP BY ME 💗💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 19, 2017 at 4:50am PDT

The duo looked so in love and were a tour de force in the style department as well. Williams chose a striped Kenzo crop top and high-waist trousers, while Jackson was dapper in an expertly tailored black suit with a dotted sport coat.

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Jackson only made his first red carpet appearance this summer with Williams at the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere. But clearly, he's already a pro. We see a couple's beauty vlog in their future ...