Maisie Williams and Her Boyfriend Finally Made Their Red-Carpet Debut 

We just love young love. (Wild, right?) So, our dreams were a bit dashed earlier today when Zendaya and Tom Holland laughed at rumors that they're an item. (Uh, sorry about that, guys.) But, never mind: red-carpet romance is real, and Maisie Williams is here to prove it.

At last night's Game of Thrones premiere, the young actress hit the red carpet and the after-party with her cute boyfriend Ollie Jackson. Now, the romance here is nothing new: back in 2016, Williams told InStyle UK that she'd been in the relationship for nearly a year.

However, this whole going-out-in-public-together thing is new. So, imagine our delight when Jackson took to Instagram to share photos of last night's outing.

"What can I say. I like the way you're put together," he sweetly wrote under a photo of himself and Maisie looking like a couple who owns at least one yacht.

Wait, what does that crossbones emjoi mean in this context? In any case, the hot pepper we get. Williams did look pretty smokin' in her emerald-green Milly dress and towering Jimmy Choo sandals.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

And though Jackson isn't an actor, he took advantage of some star perks last night. Williams' stylist, Harriet Byczok, dressed Jackson to the nines in a dapper Joshua Kane tux.

Applause emojis all around. And, um, a crossbones, we guess?