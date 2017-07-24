Madonna's Twin Girls Sing and Dance as They Channel Shakira

X
Shop This Post
by: Faith Cummings
July 24, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

If your mother is Madonna, we’re guessing you spend a lot of days (and perhaps a few evenings) dancing, singing, and having the most fun any child could have.

Well, our theories were proven true by Madonna’s latest post on Instagram. It features a video of her adorable twin daughters, Stella and Esther Mwale, whom she adopted back in February. In the clip, the cute duo is dancing and singing their hearts out to Shakira’s hit song, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3FOkHB9Gp/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en 

Oh Africa! 🇲🇼♥️😘🇲🇼♥️😘

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

The pair matched in yellow, rose-embroidered T-shirts and matching tutus. (So we may also be using them for style inspiration before the summer is over.)

Naturally, Madonna's loyal fans went crazy in her comments to show their love for the girls. “I love seeing videos of these beautiful children,” and “I live for these posts on your Instagram,” are just a couple that demonstrate how happy the video made everyone.

Madonna
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Stella and Esther have become quite the social media stars since Madonna adopted them from Malawi. She frequently posts pictures of them in darling outfits and simply just having a good time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWiDL9iBUsM/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en

Sometimes you just have to swing on a tire! 😂🌈🎉💘💕🌍💘💕🌈🙏🏻

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

RELATED: This Just in: Madonna Adopts Twin Sisters from Malawi

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWMGcNzBlF2/?taken-by=madonna&hl=en

Talk about being put in the best mood ever.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top