Madonna's Twins Playing Dress-Up with Her Wigs Will Make Your Day

Madonna's twin daughters are wigging out! On Monday, the material mom shared a photo of her 4-year-old girls Estere and Stelle—who the singer recently adopted from Malawi—trying on some of her wigs.

"Getting Ready For the week Ahead!" Madonna captioned the adorable snap on Instagram along with a string of playful emojis. The 'gram shows the young ladies wearing matching pink and blue dresses, and posing dramatically with their mom's faux locks on their heads.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BS_kV1Yg3oz/ Getting Ready For the week Ahead! 😂💘🌈🙏🏻🌸💘🌼🌼🍭🎉🎉😍 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

This is hardly the first time the twins have hammed it up for the camera. Madonna has documented the beautiful girls—who appear dressed in matching outfits in nearly every photo—enjoying everything from their first Barbies to rocking out on a keyboard.

Estere and Stella are the youngest members of the pop icon's clan, which also includes David, 11, Mercy, 11, Rocco, 16, and Lourdes, 20.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna, 58, announced on Instagram in February.

We can't wait to see more of this adorable little duo—and something tells us we won't have to wait long!