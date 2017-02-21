Madonna's Twin Daughters Define the Word #Twinning in Cool Matching Tracksuits

February 21, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

We already knew that Madonna's newly adopted twin daughters were utterly adorable, and she proved that fact once again with her latest Instagram snap.

The star took to social media today to share a photo of her stylish 4-year-old girls, and it appears as if they are already making one of Madonna's signature fashion items their own—the tracksuit. In the image, Estere and Stelle are the actual definition of #twinning as they pose in matching black and gold Adidas jackets and pants. Their too cool outfits are topped off with cute gold bow-adorned headbands.

"Today's Blessing brought to you by Adidas!" the singer wrote alongside the image with a string of happy emojis.

Over the weekend, the proud mom posted a video of her two little ones having a singing session before bedtime that features them excitedly belting out "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" while someone plays the piano. Madonna adopted the sisters from the Home of Hope orphanage in Malawi earlier this month, where they had lived since their birth.

Just precious.

