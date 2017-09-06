Like All of Us, Madonna Also Has Problems Receiving Packages

Thing we learned this week: Celebrities also have problems getting their packages delivered on time.

You might not think there was anyone in the world who doesn't know Madonna and her iconic career, but it seems there are people who do. And they all seem to work at FedEx.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the legend called the shipping juggernaut out for her delayed packages with an angry selfie.

https://twitter.com/Madonna/status/905066956071546880 When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease pic.twitter.com/UQdms69w49 — Madonna (@Madonna) September 5, 2017

"When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. #bitchplease," is how Madonna captioned the photo.

She then posted the same image on Instagram, but went a bit more in detail—explaining that her shipment had trouble getting through customs, with a little Portugal flag to give some more context about where it is being held up. Madonna also added the informative hashtags "#restingbitchface" and "#bitchimadonna," in case there was any doubt about how she was feeling.

FedEx wasted no time addressing her social media callout, with an employee from the company reaching out on Twitter a mere 30 minutes later. The message read, "Hi, this is Julie."

"I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers," the tweet continued.

https://twitter.com/FedExHelp/status/905073647269883904 Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

There's no word just yet on whether or not Madonna has finally received her package, but we hope for FedEx's sake that the Grammy Award-winning artist gets her shipment soon.

Just four days ago, she announced that she'll be living in Portugal while making new music and filming a new movie. So this will not be the first or last time she interacts with Portuguese customs.