Madonna Gives Us a Peek at Her New Twin Daughters: "I Am Deeply Grateful"

On Tuesday, Madonna shocked us with the news that she had adopted 4 1/2-year-old twin girls from Malawi. The singer spoke out for the first time about the adoption on Wednesday with a touching Instagram photo walking hand-in-hand with her new daughters.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time," she wrote.

But if we had been paying attention to her Instagram posts, the announcement may not have come as such a surprise. The pop icon has kept close ties with the country since adopting her sons David Banda and Mercy James from there in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Madonna even runs a charitable organization, Raising Malawi, that fights against poverty in the nation, and she has visited the country with her kids many times—including once last summer, when she gave us a peek at the twin girls months before the adoption was final, according to People.

In the gorgeous photo, Madonna's then 19-year-old daughter Lourdes poses with the adorable girls sitting on her lap. "3 Beauties!" she wrote. "Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Home Orphanage."

While the twins have already met their new big sister, they have plenty more siblings to get to know. The pop star is already mother to four children: Lourdes, 20; Rocco, 16; David, 11; and Mercy, 11.

RELATED: 11 Celebrity Parents of Twins

We're wishing the best for this growing family.