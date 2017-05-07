Madonna Stripped Down for Her Latest Selfies

Madonna Stripped Down for Her Latest Selfies
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
May 7, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Madonna's latest Instagram selfies might make you do a double take. However, you're not just imagining things—the 58-year-old singer is, in fact, naked in her posts.

The "Vogue" singer has never been shy about showing off her body, and why should she be? She looks amazing! In her most recent Instagram pics, Madonna showed off some of her favorite jewelry while hanging out in her birthday suit. The first picture in the multi-image post features the singer's diamond grill and layered gold necklaces. She appropriately captioned the image with "Gold," but she wasn't done there.

VIDEO: Madonna's Mom Goals

In the second pic, Madonna shows off her toned physique in a risqué body shot. She's lying on her side, completely naked, as she snaps a photo of her torso, strategically showing underboob but nothing #NSFW. It's like they say: If you've got it, flaunt it!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTxAGfHAWYL/

Gold 💛

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

This isn't the first time the "Like a Virgin" songstress has bared it all on Instagram. A few years ago, she posted another naked picture, questioning why it's acceptable to show bare butts on the social media site but not breasts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/1AIRuXmEYY/

RELATED: Long-Awaited Madonna Biopic Blonde Ambition Is Happening

No matter her age, Madonna will never stop challenging the status quo—and we wouldn't have it any other way!

The Latest in Video

See the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards Looks
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top