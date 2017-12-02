Madonna Did an Epic Cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic"

Madonna covering your song seems like a pretty awesome birthday present, if you ask us.

In case you didn't know, Britney Spears turns 36 today, and it just so happens that Madonna released a cover of one of the birthday girl's hit songs on social media last night. The 50-year-old "Vogue" singer put her own spin on Spears' "Toxic," posting it on Twitter and Instagram in honor of World AIDS Day.

Judging by her Instagram, Spears is celebrating her birthday is full holiday mode, and we bet this cover is just the icing on the cake for her big day. Madonna shared a trippy video of herself playing guitar and crooning the lyrics to "Toxic," writing that "Silence =Death!" However, she also gave a shoutout to the artist, tagging Spears and writing "Happy Birthday" complete with lots of emoji hearts.

These two pop icons are no strangers—after all, who could forget that kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003. From the looks of this video, it seems like they're still good friends!

In addition to wishing Spears a happy birthday, Madonna's video also worked to raise awareness for World AIDS Day, a cause she's been passionate about for many years. In a separate Instagram post, the "Like A Virgin" singer explained, "In 1991 i took out a full page ad and published this letter. In Billboard magazine. So many lives have been lost since then!!! (And before!) we need to continue to make people aware of this disease, to do what we can to facilitate research and above all to practice safe sex!!"

More than 20 years later and she's still working to make the world a better place! Hats off to you, Madge.