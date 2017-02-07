This Just in: Madonna Adopts Twin Sisters from Malawi

Move over Beyoncé, there’s a new set of celebrity twins on the radar.

According to People, on Feb. 7, Madonna adopted two 4 1/2-year-old twin girls from Malawi. Madge’s new additions will join her other four children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11.

The pop icon has close ties with the African country—both David and Mercy were born there, and her charitable organization, Raising Malawi, has worked to fight against poverty in the nation for over a decade.

Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson, Mlenga Mvula, spoke kindly of the six-time mom, telling People that Madonna “exuded happiness” as she left the courthouse following the proceedings.

VIDEO: Madonna's Cutest Mom Moments



“Madonna has been very close to Malawi,” Mvula expounded, “She has been involved in so many projects and is currently helping to expand the children’s ward at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. So Madonna has been coming to Malawi frequently. So it is not unusual to people in Malawi at all. They know Madonna very well in terms of the high-profile work she has done for the community.”

RELATED: Mother Nature and These "Ski Bunnies" Make Madonna Grateful for Life

Congratulations to Madonna and her growing family.