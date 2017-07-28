Madison Beer Addresses Her and Brooklyn Beckham's Relationship Status

Madison Beer coyly brushed off those Brooklyn Beckham dating claims—sneaky!

Though the gorgeous duo were spotted during a dinner and movie date in Los Angeles just a few days ago, the 18-year-old singer spoke out about her single status. In an interview with Build Series on Thursday, she confessed that she and the oldest Beckham son are just "crushing on each other" because it isn't feasible for them to date right now.

"I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older, and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely like crushing on each other, but we're both very busy," Beer divulged. "He's great, though, he's a cutie, literally one of my best friends."

She continued: "He's moving to New York in two weeks and it's just not really realistic." Additionally, Beckham is incredibly busy, as his photography book, What I See, launches in the States next week. Beer's star power is also rising. She recently walked in a show for Dolce & Gabbana and has a new BFF in supermodel Winnie Harlow.

It's clear she and Beckham care a great deal for one another, so hopefully a steady romance is in their future!