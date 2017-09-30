Happy 15th Birthday to Maddie Ziegler! Watch Her Best-Ever Dance Moves

Steve Granitz/WireImage
by: Jane Asher
September 30, 2017 @ 7:30 AM

Happy birthday to our favorite dancer and all-around talent, Maddie Ziegler! The rising star turns 15 today, and to celebrate we've rounded up some of her most impressive dance moments from over the years. From her earliest dancing days at Abby Lee Dance Company, starring on TLC's reality show Dance Moms, and landing her first Sia music video, to her role as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generationthere's no stopping this teen, who boasts over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite videos of the talented teen, and wait for your jaw to hit the floor. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZOux5TDg50/?taken-by=maddieziegler

 

This was such an incredible night. Thanks again @traviswall !!! #SYTYCD (watch the entire video at fox.com/dance)

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

The Greatest - Coming Sept. 6 - @siathisisacting #weareyourchildren

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

missing @markmeismer beautiful lyrical classes! love you mark 💕

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

#letlovewin @brianfriedman

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

Introducing: #DanceInYou by #CAPEZIO. Click the link in my bio watch!

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

Back at it with my girls 💁🏼#aldcla @rumernoel @23kalani @kk22xo @aldcstudiola

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

Happy national dance day ❤️ love my turning board💃🏼

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

Love dancing with my twin☺️😍😘❤️💋 @brynnyboo222

A video posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on

