Happy 15th Birthday to Maddie Ziegler! Watch Her Best-Ever Dance Moves

Happy birthday to our favorite dancer and all-around talent, Maddie Ziegler! The rising star turns 15 today, and to celebrate we've rounded up some of her most impressive dance moments from over the years. From her earliest dancing days at Abby Lee Dance Company, starring on TLC's reality show Dance Moms, and landing her first Sia music video, to her role as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, there's no stopping this teen, who boasts over 10 million followers on Instagram.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite videos of the talented teen, and wait for your jaw to hit the floor.