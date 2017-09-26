MAC Has a New Concealer on the Way—and It’s Groundbreaking

Fashion month is an exciting time for MAC Cosmetics fans. Not just because the brand sponsors countless shows and the makeup looks go from effortless and natural to out-of-this-world (and begging to be recreated), but because it’s an opportunity for MAC makeup artists to test out products that are in development or soon-to-be released. That means lots and lots and lots of sneak peeks on social media.

The latest? A concealer that’s been dubbed MAC Studio Waterweight Concealer, and it was revealed by MAC Global Senior Artist Dominic Skinner. In his caption, he noted that it was the most used and most loved product in his kit this season, and it sounds like it’s going to be a game-changer. From the name alone, you can assume it’s incredibly lightweight and will sink into your skin, similar to good ole H2O. But Skinner also confirmed that as he continued to describe how he uses the innovation that’s set to launch in 2018.

He said the semi-matte formula is "super lightweight but packs an almighty punch with coverage." He uses it on its own as a regular concealer, but also as a foundation and mixed with strobe cream. And with a hashtag, he also noted that it’s similar to skin, which mean you’ll probably forget that it’s even on your face after application.

Skinner didn’t say when in 2018 Waterweight will make its debut, but we’re only months away from the new year, so here’s hoping we can make buying it our first New Year’s resolution.