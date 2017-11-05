MAC Just Announced the Most Unexpected New Collaboration

Camryn Rabideau
Nov 05, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

This is going to be so good! Late Saturday night, MAC Cosmetics teased a new collaboration, and it's pretty unexpected, if we do say so ourselves.

MAC is known for collaborating with big-name celebs like Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, and Ariana Grande, but this time the beauty company is going to be working with another big brand: Puma!

The beauty brand posted a short, cryptic video on its Instagram to announced to upcoming collaboration, and it's got us all sorts of excited. In the clip, we see the logos for the two companies, as well as the outline of a shoe. Under the post, MAC wrote, "Your favourite hues take a big step in a whole new direction! Stay tuned for a kickin' collaboration, coming soon. #PUMAxMAC #ForAllTime."

What does it all mean? Are we in store for altheisure-themed makeup? Or makeup-themed shoes? Something else entirely? Even though this teaser is vague, fans of the two brands are still losing their cool in anticipation of what's sure to be an epic collab.

So far, all we know is that the PUMAxMAC collection is coming in 2018, but we're definitely going to keep an eye out for more details on this intriguing partnership.

